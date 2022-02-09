Vaccination pivotal for reopening of schools; decision by SEC soon: Govt

Srinagar: The government on Wednesday said that the decision with regard to the reopening of schools will be taken by the State Executive Committee (SEC) soon and that it will ensure rehabilitation of the acid attack survivor, who is recovering as per the doctors at Chennai hospital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad while talking to the reporters said that the Covid cases have recorded significant decline fpr which the administration want to thank people for following the Covid Appropriate Behaviour and media as well for playing pivotal role.

“All the predictions with regard to the spurt in Covid cases were proven wrong by Srinagar residents as the daily cases have reached 100 cases now. We should further focus to bring the number of cases to zero,” he said,

He added that there is a need to adhere to the CAB in letter and spirit as Srinagar at present has nearly 6000 active cases.

Asked about the reopening of schools, he said that the SEC will make a decision in this regard very soon. However, he added that vaccination for children is pivotal for the reopening of schools and the process must be completed at earliest. “Schools will be reopened when the vaccination process is completed,” he added.

About the recent acid attack in Srinagar, DC said that the drive to put an end to such incidents has already been started since yesterday while market checking squads have been constituted to continue these drives.

“The government on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is bearing the expenses of the treatment of the victim. Besides, complete rehabilitation of victim will also be ensured,” he said.

He also added that the doctor’s report is indicating a positive response to the treatment and they pray for the speedy recovery of the victim.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal while talking to media persons said that the chargesheet in the acid attack case will be filed in next couple of days and the drives have been launched to ensure that such attacks don’t take place in the future.

About drug menace, SSP said that the police was working to put an end to the drug abuse and a special helpline has already been established. We will ensure that the directions with regard to the sale of acid by Supreme Court (SC) are implemented in spirit,” he added—(KNO)

