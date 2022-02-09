JK reports 771 new cases, 7 deaths

SRINAGAR: The government informed that 771 new positive cases of COVID-19, 408 from Jammu division and 363 from Kashmir division, were reported in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, along with 7 Covid related deaths, 5 from Jammu Division and 2 from Kashmir Division.
It said 3,330 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, 1,297 in Jammu Division and 2,033 in Kashmir Division.
According to the daily media bulletin, there are 12,358 Active Positive cases in J&K, 4,074 in Jammu Division and 8,284 in Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 172 cases, Baramulla reported 22 cases, Budgam reported 62 cases, Pulwama reported 12 cases, Kupwara reported 20 cases, Anantnag reported 24 cases, Bandipora reported 4 cases, Ganderbal reported 28 cases, Kulgam reported 16 cases while Shopian reported 3 fresh cases.
Similarly, Jammu reported 238 cases, Reasi reported 7 cases, Udhampur reported 20 cases, Rajouri reported 18 cases, Doda reported 58 cases, Kathua reported 18 cases, Samba reported 5 cases, Poonch reported 4 cases, Kishtwar reported 4 cases, while Ramban reported 36 fresh cases.
The bulletin highlighted that against the availability of 5,038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 309 (6.13%) are occupied.