Traders, locals protest in Sumbal against delay in completion of footbridge

Sumbal: Scores of traders accompanied with locals in Sumbal division of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday staged a protest demonstration against authorities for delay in construction of the footbridge.

The aggrieved shopkeepers who assembled near the footbridge site raised slogans against adminstration and demanded early completion of the bridge.

President Traders Federation Sumbal, Nazir Ahmad said that the vital heritage bridge connected various area like Nesbal, Naninar, Safapora Hakabara, Asham and Tengpora with Sumbal.

He said later it (footbridge) was demolished in 2013 after developing cracks and was supposed to be reconstructed after foundation stones were laid in 2014. However, despite the passage of all these years no work has been done on this vital bridge.

“It has been Nine years now. We are waiting for the completion of the foot bridge, but nothing seems happening,” the aggrieved locals said.

They said that they were failing to understand the reasons for delay in completing or reconstruction of this “vital bridge” thus also affecting the taking business community of the town.

The locals said that ever since the old footbridge was demolished, they are forced to use boats to cross the river, and at times when water level is high, it remains no less then a risk.

The residents, shopkeepers urged the LG administration for early completion of this vital foot bridge which they said has its own history and will also give relief to business community in the town.

