Militant killed in Awantipora encounter: Police

Shopian: A militant was killed in an encounter with government forces at Nambal area of Awantipora in Pulwama district.

A cordon and search operation in the area was launched by a joint team of government forces including 42 Rashtriya Rifles of army, central reserve police force and police in the area after inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

A police official said that the search party zeroed in on the suspected spot and hiding militant fired upon the search party. The fire was retaliated leading into an encounter, he said.

One militant, according to police, was killed in the initial exchange of fire and his body was retrieved from the site.

Police identified the slain militant as Irfan Ahamd Sheikh son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh resident of Karemabad Pulwama. He was affiliated with LeT/TRF, it added.

As per police records the killed militant was a categorized and was involved in several militancy cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities. Besides, he was also providing logistic and other support to the active militants operating in the area before joining the militancy.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one Pistol was recovered from the site of encounter. “All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” police said.

