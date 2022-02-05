No room for complacency amid decline in Covid cases: LG

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today reviewed the Covid-19 situation in J&K in a series of meetings with members of Covid Task Force, DCs and SSPs.

During the meeting, the to-date situation of the Covid-19 was discussed, where ACS Health presented Covid analysis based on various parameters.

The chair also took district-wise assessment of vaccination coverage of 15-18 age group, besides the status of distribution of Sehat Golden health cards across J&K.

The Lt Governor observed that though the number of new positive cases have declined, there is no room for complacency. “We must continue awareness campaigns across the UT with the active support of representatives of PRIs”, he said.

The Lt Governor directed the Health & Immunization Department to focus on booster doses to senior citizens, frontline workers and vaccination among the 15-18 age group, adding that, continued adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour is paramount.

Underlining that J&K is a front runner in SDG’s ‘Good Health and Well-Being’ goal, the Lt Governor directed the Health Department to ensure 100% coverage of Sehat Golden Card.

“Our aim is to provide the best treatment to people from village to city. We will continue to strengthen critical healthcare network”, he added.

While interacting with DCs and SSsP, the Lt Governor complimented their tireless efforts for effective management of the third wave of Covid-19.

Emphasizing on the significance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour, the Lt Governor said that we need to continue following CAB until the pre-Covid normalcy is restored. He directed the SSsP for proper enforcement of CAB.

The Lt Governor also passed specific directions to the DCs to monitor and ensure proper functioning of all online services in their respective districts providing best and hassle-free public services.

Earlier, Sh Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed briefing on the analysis of Covid-19 situation, active positive cases, testing, contact tracing and vaccination across the UT, CAB enforcements, and percentage achieved in weekly and overall BIS Registrations, progress under AB PM-JAY & AB PM-JAY SEHAT.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print