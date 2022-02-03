TRF militant arrested in Bandipora: Police

Srinagar,: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a hybrid militant of outfit The Resistance Front an offshoot of LeT in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

In a statement , the police said that today on 3rd February, Bandipora police and security forces came to know the suspicious movement of TRF militants in Chandergeer Hajin.Accordingly a naka was placed by Bandipora Police along with 13 RR at Check-Chanderger Hajin.While conducting search of pedestrians and vehicles ,one suspect person tried to conceal his presence on seeing the Naka Party ,who was tactfully apprehended and on his personal search 01 Chinese grenade was recovered and on his further disclosure 01Chinese Pistol ,01 Pistol Magzine, 04 Pistol Rounds and 02 more Chinese hand Grenades were recovered.

The statement further stated that during preliminary questioning he disclosed his identity as Shabir Ahmad Dar resident of Chandergeer Hajin.

Being a Hybrid militant of TRF outfit he was working on the directions of handlers across the border Lala Umar and Huzaifa.He was in touch with Abbas Sheikh (now killed) and Basit an active militant and was assigned the task of reviving local militancy in Bandipora district , particularly in Hajin.Since there is no local active militant left in Hajin area after the elimination of LeT Militant Saleem Parray, they said.

IT is pertinent to mention that the subject was working for LeT outfit on the directions of LeT operatives namely Bashir Puji (now in Jail) and Muzaffar Nata(Killed).The accused was arrested in 2017 for his involvement in subversive activities and close proximity with the LeT commanders in Hajin area at that time.While in Jail he was motivated by some LeT militants ,who were lodged with him to revive TRF/LeT by way of local recruitment once he is out of jail.Soon after he started subversive activities he was apprehended before he could do any further damage to peace and tranquility by way of motivating local youth to join militant ranks.In this connection Case FIR has been registered in police station Hajin and further investigation taken up, reads the statement.

