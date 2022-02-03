Six persons killed in Kishtwar accident

Poonch: Six persons were killed when a vehicle theywere traveling in skidded off the road and fell into gorge near Nagriana in Kishtwar district on Thursday.

A police officer said that eco passenger vehicle (JK17-5089) skidded off the road and rolled down into the gorge near Nagriana.

Five persons died on the spot while one person died on way to the hospital. He said that soon after the accident, a massive rescue operation was launched. However he said five persons died on the spot while one person was shifted to hospital in critical condition. However, before he could be admitted to hospital, he was declared brought dead on the arrival.

He identified the deceased as Latief Ahmad Rather son of Abdul Samad, Rehman Butt son of Ahmed Butt, Irfan Ahmad son of Ghulam Haider Shiekh , Ghulam Hassan son of Mohammad Butt , Atta Mohammad son of Ahmed Butt and Zubair Ahmad son of Atta , all residents of Nagriana.

SHO Kishtwar Abid Bukhari confirmed about death of six persons in the accident. He said that a case (FIR N0 16/22) under section 279/304 IPC has been registered at police station Kishtwar and investigation has set into the motion. (GNS)

