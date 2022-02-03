Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Nowgam Srinagar

PAMPORE, February 03: A male body was found under mysterious circumstances in Zinpora area of police jurisdiction Nowgam in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Taheed Ahma Sandra son of Ghulam Mohammad, resident Zinpora Budgam.

Locals told Kashmir Reader that a body of person was spotted by some locals at Zinpora, who accordingly informed police about dead body mysterious circumstances.

He said that police Nowgam and police Pampore reached the spot and took the body to the hospital for postmortem.

Police Nowgam has started investigation.

