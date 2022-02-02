Sgr acid attack: Police arrest 3 accused, seize 2-wheeler used by assailants

Srinagar,: A day after 24-year-old girl was attacked with acid, Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three persons involved in the act in Srinagar and also seized the two-wheeler used by the assailants.

A police spokesman in a statement said that during the evening of 01-02-2022, Srinagar police recieved an information regarding acid attack on a 24-year-old girl in Hawal area falling under Police Station Nowhatta.

“In this regard, a case under FIR number 08/2022 under section 326-A of IPC was registered in Police Station Nowhatta and investigation was started immediately.”

As the case was of heinous nature, SSP Srinagar immediately formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with SP North Raja Zuhaib as Chairman and SDPO Khanyar, SHO Nowhatta, SHO Safakadal and SHO Women PS as members.

During the initial field investigations and technical analysis, name of one suspect came up which led to apprehension of the main accused namely Sajid Altaf Rather, son of Muhammad Altaf Rather of Buchwara Dalgate.

“SIT arrested this main accused as his role came into prominence.

During the initial questioning, it came out that this accused was having interest in the girl and since she had rejected his engagement proposal, he had been stalking her. The arrested accused had taken note of the timings of the girl long before this attack.”

Police said that the accused used to work in a medical shop and in the evening of 01-02-2022, he took break from work and went on a scooty towards the place where the girl used to work alongwith a co-accused namely Momin Nazir Sheikh, son of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh of Mehjoornagar.

“On victim’s way back home in the late evening, she was followed and acid was thrown on her and afterwards the accused ran away and went back to his shop.”

Police said that this second accused was also arrested when more evidences in case came up. “The scooty used in the commission of this heinous crime was also seized by Police.”

It further came out that the accused had purchased the acid from one of his knowns identified as Muhammad Saleem, son of Abdul

Ganie of Padshai bagh, a motor Mechanic who works at international motors near Durga nath Dal Gate area. “This third accused person has also been arrested for his further examination.”

Police said that legal process was also initiated for sealing this workshop as one of its employee had sold acidic material in violation of Supreme Court guidelines. “This shop was sealed by following due procedure by Executive Magistrate.”

Meanwhile, police appealed the shopkeepers in Srinagar to follow SC directions on sale of acid, failing which legal action will initiated against them.

“A special drive will be started in this regards shortly in coordination with District Administration,” police said—(KNO)

