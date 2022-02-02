ADDC Anantnag finalises aspirational blocks plan

ANANTNAG: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Anantnag, Bashir Ahmed Wani today chaired a meeting to finalize the implementation of Aspirational Block Development Programme (ABDP) in the district at DC office, here.

The Aspirational Block Development Programme (ABDP) has been rolled out with an aim to ensure expeditious improvement in the socio-economic status of 44 most backward Blocks of the UT.

During the meeting, it was given out that Larnoo and Chitergul Blocks are being taken up under the Aspirational Block Development Programme based on 10 performance indicators covering various aspects of Poverty, Health & Nutrition Education and Basic Infrastructure development of the concerned Block.

To make the execution easy and less time consuming, the ADDC called upon the stakeholder departments to adopt best practices to get tangible results on ground. He also directed departments to achieve 100 percent saturation of individual beneficiary schemes, besides, covering the scope of other welfare schemes of different departments.

The ADDC gave directions for organizing a special drive to mobilize locals of twin blocks which can help them to improve their socio-economic conditions.

At the outset, the ADDC appointed DPO and ACD as District Nodal Officer for coordination of works in their respective blocks with the Allied departments.

The ADDC exhorted upon the officers of line and works departments to make Special Component Plan in convergence mode to bring improvement on key indicators of development in these most backward blocks of the district.

He also called for meeting all 10 quantifiable indicators which are prerequisite for availing Rs 1.0 crore under Aspirational Block Development Programme to undertake developmental activities in each identified Block in the district.

The ADDC further asked the concerned departments to adopt best practices so as to get tangible results on ground in a time bound manner.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print