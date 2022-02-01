Div Com sets target of completing 75 percent Vax by Friday in Srinagar

Reviews progress in 15-17 age group

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a Zoom meeting regarding the progress made in vaccination of 15-17 age group in district Srinagar.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Ajaz Assad, Director School Education Kashmir, Director Health Services Kashmir, Director Colleges, Principals of Polytechnic Colleges of district Srinagar, Principals of all Nursing colleges, Principal ITI Srinagar, CMO & CEO Srinagar, Assistant Director Health and Family Welfare, Principals of all Higher Secondary Schools, Srinagar and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, the Div Com enjoined upon all officers to pace up the covid vaccination process of age group 15-17 years and complete the target in a time bound manner.

Taking the serious note of slow progress of vaccination in Srinagar in the said group which is lagging behind among all districts, Pole fixed a deadline to achieve 75 percent target by Friday this week.

Meanwhile, Div Com stressed on dispelling the misinformation which creates hesitation among the parents as well as children to get vaccinated. He directed for dissemination of information to create awareness among the youth regarding the benefits of vaccination in preventing and containing the spread of virus.

Pole further said that vaccination is an important tool to combat the impact of Covid viruses and save the precious human lives. He also emphasized that it is the collective responsibility of everyone to get vaccinated and encourage others to get inoculated.

The chair was informed that all the enrolled students in government Colleges and Polytechnic institutions are being vaccinated while a few private Schools/ colleges are lagging behind in the vaccination process.

He at the end directed all the Officers to gear up for this task and get the desired results in vaccination coverage by Friday which will help the administration to reopen the schools and colleges again in near future.

