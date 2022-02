Srinagar: A cop of J&K police was shot at by unknown gunmen in Amshipora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday evening.

An official said that suspected militants shot at a cop in Amshipora who received injuries and has been shifted to hospital in critical condition.

He identified him as Shabir Ahmad wagay son of Gh Hassan wagay resident of Amshipora Shopian.

He added that area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)

