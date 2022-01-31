Last date for Haj-2022 Application Forms extended to February-15

Srinagar: The intending Haj pilgrims are being informed that the last date for submission of online Haj Application Forms for Haj–2022 has been extended up to 15th February, 2022.

It has been informed that only those applicants who possess machine readable valid Indian International Passports issued on or before 15th February, 2022 and valid up to 31st December, 2022 will be eligible to apply for Haj–2022.

Besides, those intending pilgrims who have already submitted their Haj Application Forms online but have not received their Cover Numbers through SMS till date, are requested to approach/contact J&K Haj Committee, Haj House Bemina, Srinagar during office hours either personally or through telephone numbers viz. 0194-2495365, 0194-2495367 so that their Cover Numbers are generated well before the last date i.e., 15th February, 2022.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print