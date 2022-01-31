13 JKAS Officers Transferred, One Assigned Additional Charge Of Post

Srinagar: Government on Monday ordered transfer of 13 JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by the government, Tariq Hussain Ganai, JKAS, Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Director, Hospitality and Protocol, J&K, against an available vacancy.

Rakesh Kumar Srangal, JKAS, Director, Panchayati Raj, J&K, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, reads the order.

Manzoor Hussain, JKAS, General Manager, DIC, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Shopian.

Mohammad Ahsan Mir, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as Director, Command Area Development, Kashmir relieving Qazi Sarwar, JKAS, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir of the additional charge of the post.

Pran Singh, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, has been transferred and posted Additional District Development Commissioner, Doda, as a against an available vacancy.

Khurshid Ahmad Shah, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal.

Rajinder Singh, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Recovery, Jammu headquartered at Jammu, holding additional charge of Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Samba.

Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Recovery, Kashmir headquartered at Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg.

Ritu Mahajan, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central), Jammu.

Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Raina, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla.

Ashwani Kumar, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Samba, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Rajouri.

Mridhu Salathia, JKAS, Deputy Director, Information (Hqr) in the Directorate of Information, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Additional Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Tahir Mustafa Malik, IKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Director, Land Management, Srinagar Development Authority, against an available vacancy.

Sanjay Kumar Bhat, JKAS, Personnel Officer in the Directorate of School Education, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.(GNS)

