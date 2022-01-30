Unidentified persons loot Rs 4.3 lakh from HDFC ATM in Qazigund

Qazigund: Unidentified persons in intervening night of Saturday-Sunday robbed an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of HDFC bank and decamped with a cash amount of around 4.3 lakh in Qazigund area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag.

An official that unidentified persons entered into HDFC Bank ATM, located near Petrol Pump in Qazigund and looted a cash amount of Rs 4,37,000 along with ATM machine.

“Efforts are on to identify the robbers,” the official said, adding that ATM guard’s statement will be recorded and CCTV footage will also be analysed following which the investigation will get a direction,” he said.

A case under FIR number 16/2022 under section 457 and 380 was registered in Police Station Qazigund, official said—(KNO)

