Kashmir University bags Education Ministry’s ‘District Green Champion Award’ 2021-22  

Srinagar: In a significant development, the University of Kashmir has bagged the ‘District Green Champion Award’ 2021-22 for its exemplary work that has made a difference to the campus and its neighbourhood.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad received a congratulatory communication in this regard from Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India that announced the awards recently.

The important parameters for this ranking included Water Management, Alternative Energy Sources (Solar Energy), Greenery Management, Waste Management and Land-Use Management including the Green Area inside the campus boundary.

The award is a national recognition for the exemplary Swachhta activities in the Institution and its green and clean campus.

“The University had submitted information on the prescribed quantifiable parameters in November 2021 with valuable inputs from the concerned quarters, such as University Landscape Division, Engineering & Construction Division and Sanitation Wing etc.”, said Prof Manzoor A Shah, who coordinated this effort.

Prof Talat Ahmad and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir congratulated the entire University staff and the concerned team for this important achievement.

Pertinenly, the green and serene campus of the University on the banks of Dal Lake and in the lap of Zabarwan mountains with majestic chinars in the Naseem Bagh is a special attraction for people from all walks of life.

The University has been making continued efforts to make its main campus, as well as its satellite campuses, greener.

