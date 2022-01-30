Srinagar admin for 100 percent coverage of 15-17 age group for Vax

All schools directed to complete vaccination process within one-week

SRINAGAR: To safeguard teenagers in the age group of 15-17 years from Covid-19 infection and ensure enabling environment for schools to move towards reopening, the District Administration Srinagar on Saturday held an interaction session under the Chairmanship of Additional

During the meeting, a threadbare deliberation was held with regard to ongoing process of Covid-19 vaccination for 15-17 age group in Srinagar District and target achieved till date.

The meeting was informed that in Srinagar district over 83000 teenagers under 15-17 age group are targeted to inoculate anti Covid-19 dots. It was also given out that total 9312 students under 15-17 age group are enrolled in 111 Government Schools in the district out of which 7045 students have been inoculated Covid-19 jabs, while left out students will be covered under the process soon.

Similarly, the meeting was informed that over 5000 students enrolled in 174 private schools have also been administered necessary Covid-19 shots.

On the occasion, the ADC asked all other private schools to update their students registration details so that all students under 15-17 age group are inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine within one week to achieve the set target.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner said that decisions with regard to vaccination, their research, approval and certification has been scientifically driven. He said vaccinations for children aged between 15 and 17 will not only protect students from the deadly effects of Covid-19 pandemic but also go a long way in assuring worried parents for sending their wards to schools.

He stressed on better coordination between Education and Health Departments to achieve the cent percent target by February 03.

The ADC said the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar is personally monitoring the vaccination process on a regular basis to ensure a viable environment for schools to reopen for offline classes.

ADC further said in wake of present Covid-19 situation, the students under the target age group can inoculate the Covid-19 jab at any vaccination site as per their convenience and the same can be submitted to school authorities through WhatsApp for updation of record at School level.

The ADC asked the authorities of both Government and Private Schools to ensure all students under 15-17 age group are vaccinated by Feb 03. He also asked them to upload links regarding registration of students.

The ADC also asked the CMO Srinagar to speed up the pace of ongoing vaccination process of the target group and keep close liaison with all school heads so that the process is completed within a weeks’ time.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Khurshid Ahmad Shah with heads of various Schools and Senior Health functionaries at Banquet Hall, here.

The interaction session was held on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad which was attended by Sub Divisional Magistrate East/ Nodal Officer Covid-19 Mitigations, Owais Mushtaq, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jameel, Deputy Chief Education Officer, Anjum Raja, Zonal Education Officers, Principals and Heads of various Government Schools, Zonal Medical Officers and all Tehsildars of Srinagar, besides representatives of various Private Schools of the district.

