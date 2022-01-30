Political parties condemn killing of cop

Srinagar: National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Apni Party on Saturday condemned the killing of a policeman in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

National Conference Party President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of Police Head Constable Ali Mohammad Ganaie in Hassanpora in Bijbehara.

“Violence in any of its manifestations is always unacceptable and will yield nothing except further death and destruction. The vicious cycle of death has caused much loss to human lives in J&K while devastating the socio-economic conditions of the people during the last over three decades. It is high time for such incidents to be stopped now. My heartfelt sympathies are with the bereaved family.”

Condemning the killing, Omar Abdullah said, “I unequivocally condemn the cowardly attack on JKP HC Ali Mohammad Ganaie. I send my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.,” he said.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that the senseless cycle of violence keeps claiming innocent lives.

“Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. People of J&K are victims of this senseless cycle of violence that keeps claiming innocent lives,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone termed the attack as a gruesome act of senseless violence.

“Yet another gruesome act of senseless violence. Ali Mohd Ganai of JK police falls to the bullets of cowardly violent thugs. Salute his sacrifice,” he tweeted.

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari termed the attack as extremely heart wrenching. He also expressed his profound solidarity with the bereaved family.

He said that violence holds no space or legitimacy in any civilized society and such acts have only worsened the collective situation in Jammu and Kashmir for a long time now.

“How many innocent lives have to be further sacrificed and how many homes are still destined to be devastated? These radical forces have only added to the woes of the people and there needs to be an end to this senseless violence once for all. I utterly condemn this despicable attack and extend my deep sympathies to the family of the slain cop,” he said.

While expressing profound sorrow over such inhumane incidents, Bukhari added that one more family has today lost its bread-winner to this reprehensible cycle of bloodshed.

He also urged the government to disburse adequate ex-gratia relief to the family of the slain cop besides putting forth efforts to impede such heinous acts pre-emptively so that no precious lives are lost.

