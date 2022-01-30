Night Temp Drops In Kashmir As ‘Chillai Kalan’ Ends

Srinagar: As ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day long harshest period of winter, ends, the minimum temperature recorded a drop at most places in Kashmir Valley on Sunday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar, the summer capital of the J&K recorded a low of minus 2.3°C against last night’s minus 1.0°C on the previous night.

While the ‘Chillai Kalan’, which started from December 21, ends, it is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 7.4°C against minus 7.5°C on the previous night, he said.

The temperature is 0.1°C above normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.2C against minus 3.1°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against minus 3.3°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 7.0°C against minus 2.8°C on the last night, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against 1.5°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 6.6°C against previous night’s 6.9°C. The temperature was 2.1°C below normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.6°C, Katra had a minimum of 7.6°C while Bhaderwah recorded a low of minus 0.6°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 11.7°C against last night’s minus 14.6°C while mercury at automatic station in Kargil settled at minus 17.6°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 21.7°C against last night’s minus 14.4°C, official said. Weatherman has forecast cloudy weather in J&K. (GNS)

