Masked men loot gold, cash from house in Chichlora Baramulla

Baramulla: Unknown masked men barged into a house in Chichlora area of Baramulla last night and according to the residents they took away gold and cash.

Official sources said that four masked men entered inside the house of Bilal Ahmad Kutoo and Faizal Ahmad Mir son-in-law of Mohammad Ramzan Gojri at Chichlora.

The family is learnt to have informed the police that masked men were carrying three pistols and took their phones before collecting 2 gold rings and two kada tops besides Rs 52000 cash from the family members. They kept the phones near the house before running away.

A police officer said that a case (FIR No. 11/2022) under section 7/25 IA Act and 382 IPC (committing of theft with an intension to hurt in case of resistance) has been registered in Police Station Kunzer.

He said that investigation has so far revealed that thieves may probably have been carrying toy pistols, however “all angles are being looked into,” the officer added. (GNS)

