Install ‘High Security Number Plates’ to avoid vehicle theft: Police

Srinagar: Police on Friday asked the people to install High Security Number Plates (HSNP) on vehicles to avoid vehicle thefts and other crimes related to vehicles.
Police said that a drive against non-compliance will start shortly along with Traffic Police.
It said that legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the orders.
“It is requested to all citizens to install High Security Number Plates(HSNP) in all kinds of vehicles. This will lead to curb in vehicle thefts,other crimes related to vehicles. A drive against non-compliance will start shortly alongwith Traffic Police & legal action will follow,” Srinagar police tweeted.
Srinagar: Police on Friday asked the people to install High Security Number Plates (HSNP) on vehicles to avoid vehicle thefts and other crimes related to vehicles.