SSP Traffic City holds interaction with Transporters of Kashmir

Asks them to follow Covid SOPs religiously, avoid overloading

SRINAGAR: In order to ensure smooth passage of vehicles and hassle free movement of people across Srinagar city during COVID-19 pandemic, an interaction programme was held with different transport unions of Kashmir Valley at Auditorium of Directorate of Information and Public Relations, here.

The interaction was organised by SSP Traffic City, Srinagar in collaboration with Directorate of Health Services Kashmir and RTO, Kashmir.

The interaction programme was attended by Director, Health Services, Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather; RTO Kashmir, Sajid Yehya Naqash; SSP, Traffic City Srinagar, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah; Joint Director Information Kashmir, Inam Ul Haq Siddiqui, representatives of transport , drivers and other concerned stakeholders.

On the occasion a detailed interaction was held between representatives of transport unions, drivers and others concerned with the organisers for smooth and safe travel of commuters in view of COVID-19.

Addressing the gathering, Director Health Services Kashmir said that it is the need of the hour that we should follow COVID SOPs religiously as we are battling the deadly virus from a long time. He asked the transporters that the safety of passengers should be maintained in vehicles and that nobody without a mask should be allowed to board the bus or cab.

While highlighting the need of maintaining Covid Appropriate Behaviour, the Director asked the transporters that overloading of vehicles should be avoided at any cost in view of COVID-19 as it puts all the passengers at risk.

Speaking on the occasion, RTO Kashmir appreciated the transporters for their constant support during the pandemic COVID-19. He called upon the transporters not to let the guard down and follow the CAB while ferrying commuters.

The RTO asked the transporters and their representatives not to let anyone into the vehicles without masks. He added that for non compliance of COVID, the department is going to levy heavy fines on the transporters.

Addressing the gathering, SSP Traffic city said that the transporters are main stakeholders for the commuting of public. He requested the transporters to follow SOPs in letter and spirit and avoid overloading of vehicles at any cost so that the public is not put at risk. He added that regulation of public transport is possible only with due cooperation of transporters.

The SSP also asked them to maintain proper reservation for Ladies and physically challenged in vehicles. He also asked them to regulate the fares for passengers coming from South and North Kashmir.

On the occasion representatives of transport unions also spoke and raised various issues facing the sector before the organizers.

