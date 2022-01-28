Kashmir beset with unaccountability, administrative inertia: NC

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday said that all districts of Kashmir are beset with unaccountability, development deficit and administrative inertia in J&K.
This was said by the Party’s State Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous, Provincial Secretary Showkat Mir, District President Srinagar Pir Afaq Ahmed, and YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar in a joint statement.
The functionaries said the long term political void has been a major detrimental factor in the failure of the administration to rise up to its obligations. “Escalating inflation, deepening development deficit, scathing unemployment and widespread administrative apathy troubling our people are the living monuments of the incumbent administration’s failure. The lingering delay in the return of democracy has further compounded the situation. Fallout of the BJP government’s 2019 decisions has been marked by the process of throttling of democracy and democratic rights of J&K people,” they said.
“Current dispensation has consistently followed the philosophy of the ends justifying the means. The current situation belies the projected optics of August 5, 2019 decisions of the ruling dispensation at New Delhi on bringing J&K at par with other states; contrarily our people have been kept at a lower pedestal,” they added.