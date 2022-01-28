IGNOU-MSDE Extension Centres inaugurated across India

Srinagar: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, formally inaugurated the IGNOU-MSDE Extension Centres of 32 National Skill Training Institutes across the country.

Secretary of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) Rajesh Aggrawal and Vice Chancellor of IGNOU, Professor Nageshwar Rao inaugurated IGNOU- MSDE Extension Centres today through virtual mode in the presence of 56 IGNOU Regional Directors and 32 National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs).

Under this project (NSTIs 32), 3000 ITIs, 500 (PMKK) and nearly 300 Jan Shikshan (JSS) will be associated with IGNOU as (IGNOU-MSDE) Extension Centres for Registration Centres, Examinations Centres and work Centres for hands on training. Through this initiative, students will get an opportunity to join the three years Degree Programme of IGNOU and shall have easy access to attain higher education.

Under the jurisdiction of Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (RDSDE), Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, there are 57 institutions of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Among 57, 28 fall in Kashmir valley, 27 in Jammu and 2 in Ladakh. This MOU is initially signed for the period of 10 years subject to mutual understanding and agreement. This MoU is in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goal 4.4 and the National Education Policy 2022 (NEP) for increasing Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education, including vocational education to 50 percent by 2035.

IGNOU, Regional Director, Srinagar joined this virtual cum inauguration programme of IGNOU-MSDE. Dr Kamlesh Meena participated in the virtual inauguration of the extension center of RDSDE, Jammu as a Regional Director of this region.

IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar participated in the virtual cum inauguration function along with the Principal, Government Polytechnic College for Women, Bemina and staff member. Tariq Ahmed Bhat participated as the representative of RDSDE Jammu. Dr Kamlesh Meena said that very soon all 30 IGNOU-MSDE Extension Centers will be established as working centres for the purpose and objectives of this initiative. These IGNOU MSDE Extension Centres will be established in all Government Industrial Training Institutes and Polytechnic Colleges of Kashmir Valley including Ladakh. The same process of establishment of IGNOU MSDE Extension Centres will be in the Industrial Training Institutes and Polytechnic Colleges of Jammu Region by IGNOU Regional Centre Jammu.

