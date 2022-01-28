Kashmir sees 6 deaths, 3,565 new cases

3 deaths in Srinagar, 11.73% bed occupancy across J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported a total of 4,959 new positive cases of Covid and seven deaths on Thursday. Kashmir continued to see the bulk of these cases and deaths with 3,565 more cases and six deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. According to a health official, three persons died of Covid in Srinagar district and one each in Budgam, Baramulla and Anantnag districts.

On the same day, 1,394 cases were detected in Jammu, taking the total number of positive cases recorded in Jammu and Kashmir to 4,19,731.

Also, 6,264 more COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 3,371 from Jammu Division and 2,893 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for the fresh positive cases, the official bulletin said that Srinagar reported 841 cases, Baramulla reported 784 cases, Budgam reported 440 cases, Pulwama reported 135 cases, Kupwara reported 529 cases, Anantnag reported 299 cases, Bandipora reported 130 cases, Ganderbal reported 87 cases, Kulgam reported 295 cases, while Shopian reported 25 fresh cases.

Similarly, Jammu reported 703 cases, Reasi reported 8 cases, Udhampur reported 31 cases, Rajouri reported 68 cases, Doda reported 162 cases, Kathua reported 23 cases, Samba reported 110 cases, Poonch reported 25 cases, Kishtwar reported 165 cases, and Ramban reported 99 fresh cases.

The bulletin highlighted that as against the availability of 5,038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 591 (11.73%) are occupied across J&K.

The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informed that 33,677doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,03,28,501.

