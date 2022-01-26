Govt confers awards on outstanding achievers

JAMMU:The government on Tuesday conferred Jammu and Kashmir Government Awards, 2022 in recognition of contributions made by outstanding achievers in fields comprising Literature, performing Art, excellence in Art & Crafts, Social Reforms and Empowerment, Meritorious Public Service, Lifetime Achievement in any other field, Award for outstanding Sports Persons, outstanding media persons and outstanding Industrial Entrepreneurship.

Paying rich tribute to the frontline healthcare workers who scarified their lives in the service of people of Jammu and Kashmir without caring for their own lives, the government has conferred the award upon Dr Mohd Ashraf Mir, Medical Officer, District Hospital, Pulwama (Posthumously), Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Sup. Pharmacist son of Mohammad Shaban Magrey of Ashmuqam (Posthumously), Ratna Devi, Assistant Matron, Government Medical College, Jammu (Posthumously), Abdul Hamid, Class-IV, Government Medical College, Jammu (Posthumously) for their selfless service during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

In addition, Shadi Lal Pandita, Director General (Codes), Finance Department and Dr Jatinder Khajuria, Registrar, Cluster University, Jammu, have also been awarded in the category of Meritorious Public Service for the exemplary service.

For outstanding contribution in the field of Literature, the Jammu and Kashmir Government Award, 2022 for Literature has been conferred on renowned Kashmir poetess and Sahitya Akademi Awardee Naseem Shafaie and K.D. Maini noted Pahari Writer and Satish Vimal renowned Writer and Poet. These awardees have made remarkable contributions in the field of literature.

The award in the category of Performing Arts has been conferred on Ramalo Ram a well-known Dogri Singer and Dancer whose contribution in promotion of Dogra Art has been acclaimed at national level too and Waqar Mohammad Khan the noted singing sensation who is particularly famous among youth for his soulful voice.

Inder Singh, Chairman, Himalayan Heritage Museum and Arifa Jan have been conferred with award in the category of Arts and Crafts in recognition of their valuable contribution in promotion and preservation of the cultural and traditional heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

In recognition of his contribution for upliftment of poor and downtrodden sections of the society particularly disabled persons Jasbir Singh founder of Pritam Spiritual Foundation has been conferred with the Award in the Social Reforms and Empowerment Category along-with Samiullah Wani of NGO “SHE HOPE” for their contribution in the rehabilitation of specially-abled persons and disaster risk reduction, public health, skill development and livelihood generation of other vulnerable sections of population.

Late H.L. Maini, Retired Chief Engineer who served the general public of Jammu and Kashmir along-with significantly contributing in the development of critical infrastructure at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and Late Sarwanand Kaul Premi, noted literary personality of Jammu and Kashmir who spent his whole life in serving the mankind have been conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Recognizing the role played by Rakesh Kumar, Para Archer and Olympian in the promotion of Para Sports in Jammu and Kashmir and laurels he brought for the Union territory, he has been awarded in the Sports Category along-with Arifa Bilal, Female Power Lifter who recently won a Gold Medal at National level and Arif Mohammad Khan, Skiing, the only Indian athlete to qualify for the Beijing Winter Olympics, 2022.

Tariq Ahmad Bhat of ANN News and Pradeep Dutta, Bureau Chief, Times Now, Jammu have been conferred with the Award in the category of outstanding media person.

Atul Modi, Chairman, Managing Director and founder of Presvest Den Pro Limited, Jammu, leading dental products manufacturer and exporter which has presence in more than 75 countries has been conferred with the award in Industrial Entrepreneurship category.

Information Department

