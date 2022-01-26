Govt announces J&K tribal awards

26 institutions, individuals awarded in 7 categories

JAMMU:On the auspicious occasion of Republic Day, the Department of Tribal Affairs has announced awards for 26 institutions and individuals for their outstanding contribution to tribal welfare and achievements in different walks of life.

Earlier in the month, the Tribal Affairs Department had invited entries for the first ever Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory level awards.

After a multilevel screening process through panels of experts, the Department today announced awards on the eve of Republic Day.

Out of these 26 awards,17 awards have been conferred to the Tribal individuals for their outstanding work in the field of sports, education, culture, literature and Science & Technology. Award under this category carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a citation and a Trophy. Six awards carrying a cash prize of Rs 50,000, citation and Trophy each have been conferred to the Institutions, NGOs and individuals for their exemplary services rendered to the Scheduled Tribes. In addition to it 03 more awards have been conferred to the best performing Gram Panchayat/BDC/DDC for their contribution towards the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes. Award under this category carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a citation and a trophy. The award money of Rs. 1 lakh shall be used by these Gram Panchayat/Block panchayat/District Panchayat for development Work.

More than 800 nominations were received out of which 139 nominations were recommended by District Level Screening Committees headed by concerned Deputy Commissioners. The screening committee selected the nominees based on their outstanding contribution.

In individual categories, Aabida Akhtar, Ifrah Rafiq, Gulzar Ahmed and Mohammad Suhaib were selected for their outstanding contribution in the field of Sports, eminent gastroenterologist Dr. Shoket Mehmud Choudhary, senior cardiologist Dr. Nasir Ali, acclaimed pediatrician Dr Choudhary Muzaffar Paswal have been conferred the award for their outstanding achievements in professional education while Dr. Saima Aziz and Dr. Banti Kumar got the award as individual Tribal achiever under the field of Education. Acclaimed artist Muneer Ahmad Khan and singer Begum Jan got the award for their contribution in the field of Culture. Recognising their contribution in the field of literature Government awarded Dr Javaid Rahi, Ch Hassan Din Parwaz, Dr Rafiq Anjum and Dr Shazia Choudhary for their individual contribution. In Science and Technology eminent researcher and scientist Dr Zabeer Ahmed has been conferred with Special Award for Outstanding Excellence in Research while young boy Ashfaq Mehmood got the award for innovation.

In community services the awards have been conferred in three categories viz Institutions, NGOs and Individuals. Himalyan Education Mission Rajouri and Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust Jammu have been conferred the award for outstanding contribution in education and social services. Recognising the exemplary services rendered towards Scheduled Tribes Shakoor Foundation of Gurez and Sarimastan Tribal Welfare Foundation, Poonch got the award under the category of NGO

Yar Ali Khan and Sanya Khan got the award for the exemplary services rendered towards the Scheduled Tribes under individual category. Under the category of Panchayati Raj Institutions, Gram Panchayat, Chatroo Lower B, Kishtwar, DDC Kalaroos, Kupwara and DDC Hajin B, Bandipora.

Those who are awarded with commendation certificates include Salima Akhtar and Shaheem Aijaz Khan under Sports category, Sudesh Kumar, Kalsoom Akhtar and Shoket Naseem under Culture, Shabir Ahmad Paswal, John Mohd Gujjar and Liaqat Ali Choudhary under literature, KVK, Anantnag and Helping Hands Society Gurez for their Exemplary Community services rendered to the scheduled Tribes.

Advisor to LG Farooq Khan and Secretary Tribal Affairs Deptt Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary have congratulated the awardees and nominees. The award function will be organised shortly by the government.

Information Department

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print