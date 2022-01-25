One-Way Traffic From Jammu-Srinagar On Highway Tomorrow

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir valley with the outside world, shall remain open for one-way traffic on Wednesday, officials said.

“On 26-01-2022, subject to fair weather and better road conditions LMVs(passenger)/ private cars shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar (strictly one way) on Jammu-Srinagar highway,” a traffic department official said, adding, “TCU Jammu shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.”

He said cut off timings for LMVs/private cars from Nagrota (Jammu) would be at 0800 hours to 1200 hours, and from Jakheni (Udhampur) at 0900 hours to 1300 hours “(subject to change depending on the road position then)”.

He said subject to fair weather and better road conditions, HMVs/load carriers shall be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar after assessing the traffic situation on the thoroughfare. He said TCU Udhampur shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.

“Security Forces are advised/requested not to ply against advisory/ traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar highway. They may ply from Jammu towards Srinagar after confirming the status of highway.”

Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri districts, remained closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation at Peer Ki Gali.

Also,Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road remained shut for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation on Zoji la axis and has been closed till further orders. Kishtwar-Sinthan road also remained closed in view of snow accumulation, the traffic department official said. (GNS)

