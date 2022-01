Srinagar: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the person involved in grenade attack at Hari Singh High Street here.

“Police arrested grenade thrower who was involved in today’s incident at Hari Singh High Street Srinagar in which a few civilians and one police personnel got injured,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said in a tweet . “Investigation is going on,” he added. (GNS)

