Cong leader G N Azad conferred with Padma Bhushan award

Srinagar: Former chief minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State and Congress senior leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan award.

According to the list,General Bipin Rawat (posthumous) has been conferred with Padma Vibhushan award.

In the field of Public Affairs, Ghulam Nabi Azad has been conferred with Padma Bhushan award while in the field of Civil Services General Bipin Rawat has been conferred with Padma Vibhushan award.

Pertinently, J&K’s one more politician, Muzaffar Hussain Beigh received Padma Shri award last year—(KNO)

