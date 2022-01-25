ACB Inspector, husband-wife duo among four injured in HSHS grenade attack

Srinagar:At least four persons including Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) inspector and three civilians—two females and one male were injured in a grenade attack at Hari Singh High Street area of Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon.

Official sources said that unknown persons lobbed a grenade towards police and CRPF party in Hari Singh High Street area thia afternoon.

They said that four persons were wounded in the attack.

They identified the injured as ACB Inspector Tanveer Hussain of Budgam, Tanveera, 38, wife of Muhammad Shafi Bhat of Chattabal, Muhammad Shafi Bhat, 43, son of Ghulam Muhammad of Chattabal and Asmat, 40, wife of Zahoor Ahmad Hajam of Charar-e-Shareef.

All the injured have been rushed to SMHS hospital here for treatment where their condition is stated to be stable—(KNO)

