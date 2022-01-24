Weekly Lockdown from Friday to Monday to continue: Govt

Srinagar: Amid surge in covid-19 cases, government on Sunday decided to continue with the 64-hour lockdown from Friday 2 pm in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an order issued by the State Executive Committee headed by Chief Secretary Dr Arin Kumar Mehta, the government has reiterated most of the measures announced by it following the start of the 3rd covid-19 wave.

“Night Curfew shall continue to remain in force in all Districts from 9 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement,” the order, a copy of which lies with GNS reads, adding, “There shall also be complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire J&K from every Friday 2.00 PM to Monday 6.00 A.M.”

All the offices have been asked to regulate the attendance of its employees in such a manner so as to ensure that appropriate Social Distancing Norms are maintained.

“Pregnant Women Employees will be exempted from Physical attendance. They shall be allowed to work from home.”

Employees with disabilities, the order said, shall also be given option to work from home.

“A maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor/ outdoor gathering shall be strictly restricted to 25.”

Banquet Halls in all the Districts of J&K have been permitted to allow gathering up to 25 vaccinated persons (with verifiable RT-PCR or RAT not older than 72 hours) or 25% of the authorised capacity (whichever is less), preferably in open spaces.

“Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums and / swimming pools are permitted to function at 25% of the authorized capacity with due precautions such as CAB and adherence to SOP.”

As regards the education institutions, all Colleges, Schools, Polytechnics, ITIs, Coaching Centres for Civil Services/Engineering/NEET etc. have been asked to adopt online medium of teaching. “There shall be no in-person teaching.”

Educational institutions, it said, shall be permitted to direct attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes only. “The Head of the institution must ensure that guidelines related to social distancing and Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are strictly followed.”

Enforcement of CAB is critical in determining the need for additional restrictions, the SEC said.

“The District Magistrates (Chairperson, DDMAs) of respective Districts of J&K shall adopt a Zero Tolerance policy towards non- compliance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and shall ensure due action against defaulters under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act and the Indian Penal Code.”

The DMs have been asked to constitute inspection teams of district officers to check whether the instructions contained herein for enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are being implemented by the concerned with due responsibility. “Further, the DMs shall constitute joint teams of Police and Executive Magistrates for intensifying enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour and ensure no violator is let off,” the order reads further, adding, “The joint teams shall submit daily report regarding activities carried out by them and their assessment of compliance level.”

The Home Secretary, Government of Jammu & Kashmir shall monitor the enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour closely and shall submit a Report to the Chairperson of the State Executive Committee (Chief Secretary) on daily basis, it said.

“The Health and Medical Education Department, Jammu and Kashmir shall closely monitor all relevant statistics and Data in respect of Covid-19 for timely interventions wherever required.”

All the Government Department(s)/Office(s) shall minimise conducting in-person meetings/interactions etc.

“All Administrative Secretaries/ Head of the Departments)/ Institution^) shall ensure optimal use of virtual mode for conducting official meetings etc.” (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print