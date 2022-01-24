Sec 144 in 15 mega containment zones in Budgam

Busgam: The district administration Budgam has imposed complete restrictions on public assembly under Section 144 of IPC in 15 different areas that have been declared as mega containment zones to prevent the spread of Covid infection in the district.

Zubair Ahmad, Nodal Officer at Covid-19 Mitigation Cell Budgam, told Kashmir Reader district Budgam now has 38 mega containment zones and 63 micro containment zones. Out of these, complete restrictions have been imposed on public assembly under Section 144 IPC in the 15 mega containment zones.

“Of the mega containment zones, Chewdara is in Beerwah tehsil, while Ompora, Housing Colony Ompora, Soibugh, and Sheikhpora are in Budgam tehsil. In these and other areas the restrictions will remain fully in force,” Ahmad said.

“Meerpora village in Beerwah tehsil and Asthan Mollah in BK Pora tehsil had also been declared as containment zones by the district administration but the situation there is now stable. The restrictions in these two areas have been removed,” he said.

Ahmad said that control rooms in the district as well as at tehsil levels are functional 24X7. “In case any COVID positive needs any kind of help, assistance is being provided through these control rooms,” he said.

“Due to the increase in Covid positive cases and to stop the spread of the 3rd Wave of Covid, district administration Budgam in collaboration with the Health Department has launched telemedicine consultation services. We have already circulated numbers of our control rooms and of the tele-consultation services in the public domain,” he added.

Ahmad requested the general public to follow the Covid-19 guidelines and wear face masks for precaution.

