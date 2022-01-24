LG Announces 15% Reservation For Women In Non-Gazetted Posts Of J&K Police

Srinagar: Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday approved 15% reservation for women in non-gazetted posts of Jammu and Kashmir police.

 

“On #NationalGirlChildDay, approved 15% reservation for women in non-gazetted posts of

@JmuKmrPolice. This is just the beginning. We are determined and committed to increase it further in the future,” he said in a tweet, adding, “For women and girls to be agents of change, J&K government is committed to ensure Nari Shaktis’ social and economic empowerment while redressing long-standing inequalities to build a more just and resilient society.” (GNS)

