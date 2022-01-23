Senior PDP leader from Poonch Yashpal Sharma dies

By on No Comment

 

Jammu: Senior People’s Democratic Party leader and former MLC from Poonch district of Jammu region, Yashpal Sharma died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest last night, family sources said on Sunday. He was 76.

 

Sharma remained a vocal voice in the PDP and was known among his followers as ‘Sher-e-Poonch (lion of Poonch).

 

“It is intensely saddening to learn about sudden demise of Yashpal Sharma ji Ex-MLC from Poonch district,” Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad said. “His departure is a tragedy; End of an epoch. His legacy will be remembered. I express my fervid condolences with his family and associates,” Asad, who belongs to Poonch district, added. (GNS)

Senior PDP leader from Poonch Yashpal Sharma dies added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.