Only stranded traffic to be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

Srinagar: Authorities on Sunday said that only stranded traffic shall be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, tomorrow. The thoroughfare was closed following mudslides and shooting stones at many places earlier in the day.

“Tomorrow on 24-01-2022, subject to fair weather and better road conditions LMVs(passenger)/ private cars (only stranded) shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar (strictly one way) on Jammu- Srinagar highway,” a traffic department official said . He said TCU Jammu shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.

He said the cut off timing for LMVs/private cars from Nagrota (Jammu) shall be at 0900 hours to 1200 hours, and from Jakheni (Udhampur) at 1000 hours to 1300 hours “(subject to change depending on the road position then).”

Regarding HMVs/Load Carriers, he said, subject to fair weather and better road conditions, they shall be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar after assessing the traffic situation on highway.

“Security Forces are advised/requested not to ply against advisory/traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar highway. They may ply from Jammu towards Srinagar after confirming the status of highway.”

Earlier the highway was blocked due to mudslides and shooting stones at many places, mainly in Ramban district.

On Saturday itself, the authorities had said that traffic on highway on Sunday may remain suspended in view of heavy rainfall prediction issued by MeT department.

Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri districts, remained closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation at Peer Ki Gali.

Also,Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road remained shut for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation on Zoji la axis and has been closed till further orders. Kishtwar-Sinthan road also remained closed in view of snow accumulation, the traffic department official said. (GNS)

