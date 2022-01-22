Kashmir to face power cuts as landslides damages Samba-Amargarh tower

Srinagar: Kashmir Power Development Corporation has said that Kashmir is likely to witness additional curtailment in power for at least two week as the transmission tower of Samba-Amargarh line has been damaged due to a landslide.
A circular issued by Chief Engineer Distribution KPDCL said that due to landslides at Thanamandi Rajouri a tower of 400 KV Sambha-Amargarh Sterllite Transmission Line has toppled because of land erosion due to which power supply to Kashmir has got partially affected since intervening night of January 20 and 21.
“We are short of availability of power by 10% and this has resulted in additional curtailments. Restoration works have been taken up in hand by the concerned agency and will take about 10 days,” it said.
The Power utility urged consumers to bear with the Corporation and regretted the inconvenience.