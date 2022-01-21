Kashmir Media Coalition, an amalgam of 10 journalist bodies, demands restoration of KPC

Srinagar: At least 10 journalist organizations registered with the Kashmir Press Club came under the umbrella of ‘Kashmir Media Coalition’ (KMC) to denounce the forcible takeover of Kashmir Press Club.

The new body KMC in a statement said that in an extraordinary meeting, the journalists of the Kashmir valley condemned the attempted forcible take-over by a tiny group of journalists and subsequent shutting down of the Kashmir Press Club by the J&K administration.

The meeting was attended by 10 journalist organizations registered with the Kashmir Press Club that have come together under the umbrella of Kashmir Media Coalition. Senior journalists Altaf Hussain, Nazir Masoodi, and Mufti Islah also attended the meet, it said.

The journalist bodies expressed gratitude to the various prominent journalist bodies – including Editors Guild of India, Press Council of India, Indian Union of Journalists, Foreign Correspondents Club, Chennai Press Club, Kolkata Press Club, Press Club of India, Mumbai Press Club and Delhi Union of Journalists; and international media watchdogs Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) – for their support and solidarity.

“Demanding the restoration of status quo of the Kashmir Press Club as on January 13, 2022, the meeting also resolved to seek an explanation from the registering authority about the grounds on which the Club’s re-registration was put in abeyance and the club was shut down in an arbitrary manner,” it said.

The journalist bodies resolved to explore all avenues for restoration of the Kashmir Press Club at the earliest. It also gave a week’s time to the last elected 11-member body to brief the journalist bodies about the developments with regard to restoration of the Kashmir Press Club.

The collective has resolved to meet again on January 27, 2022 to chalk out the future course of action.

The meeting was attended by Anjuman Urdu Sahafat, Jammu and Kashmir Editors Association, Jammu and Kashmir Journalists Association, Jammu and Kashmir Press Association, Journalist Federation Kashmir, Kashmir Journalists Association, Kashmir Press Photographers Association, Kashmir Union of Working Journalists, Kashmir Video Journalists Association and Kashmir Working Journalists Association.

