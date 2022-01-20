Active LeT militant arrested in Budgam, Pistol, 2 pistol Magazines recovered

Srinagar: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested an active militant affiliated with Lashkar-i-Toiba in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a statement , the police said that they in Budgam arrested an active militant of militant outfit LeT and recovered arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials from his possession.

The police spokesman further said that acting on a specific information regarding presence of militant in Chadoora area of Budgam, Police along with 53RR and 181Bn CRPF launched a search operation in Gamander area of Chadoora Budgam early in the morning.

During search operation, an active militant affiliated with militant outfit LeT was arrested. He has been identified as Jehangir Ahmad Naikoo son of Ghulam Mohammad Naikoo resident of Memandar Shopian, he said.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including one pistol, two pistol magazines, and 16 pistol rounds have been recovered from his possession, he said.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR number 06/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora and further investigation has been initiated, reads the statement.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print