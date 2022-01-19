IGNOU Master of Arts in Urban Studies to build capacities of urban development functionaries

SRINAGAR: Globally it is projected that two-third of mankind will live in urban areas by 2025. India is the 2nd largest urban system in the world with more than 30 percent of urban population. It is expected that by 2025, half of India’s population will be urban. The excessive urbanisation has created manifold problems such as transportation, poverty, unemployment, unauthorised housing colonies, slums and squatter settlements. One of the estimations shows that at least 33 percent of the Indian urban population lives in slums with related implications to development. Thus, urbanisation will be a problem before the urban planners and policy makers in the years to come. Therefore, proper planning and management of urban development programmes hold the key for the planners and policy makers today. The criticality of the urban problems has not been properly understood due to less emphasis on urban development issues in the academic curriculum at the graduation and post-graduation levels. IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar is pleased to inform you that School of Extension Development Studies has launched Master of Arts in Urban Studies for January 2022 session. This multidisciplinary programme is very useful to the graduates seeking employment in the Urban Development Sectors. The World’s Largest Open University “Indira Gandhi National Open University” (IGNOU), established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, and has continuously striven to build an inclusive knowledge society through inclusive education and to democratise higher education to all in an easy access at the door steps. The Vision of IGNOU is to make a global leader in digital learning as well as Open Distance Learning system with world class technology enabled learning experiences and support services.

Dr. Kamlesh Meena thanked the Competent Authority and School of Extension and Development Studies (SOEDS) IGNOU for launching the Master of Arts Urban Studies (MAUS). This programme is being offered for the January 2022 session in Open Distance Learning mode at www.ignou.ac.in. The programme aims at promoting professional development and capacity development in the area of Urban development. This programme is beneficial for the functionaries of Corporations, Municipalities, Nagar Panchayats, Architects, Planning, Civil Engineers, Corporate Real Estate Professionals, Employees of Govt. Institutes, NGOs, Urban Planning and Development Sectors. This master programme “MA in Urban Studies” is an innovative programme offered through ODL mode utilising multiple media such as self instructional printing materials, information and communication technologies and personal contact sessions. Dr. Meena said that any persons with the eligibility of Bachelor’s Degree, intends to pursue urban planning and development as an area of study or specialisation or career (Pre-service); the person with Bachelor’s Degree and working in any sector (In-service), including those employed or involved in the field of urban planning and development, this programme is very useful for them and for the Officers, Project Officers, Research Investigators and Research Assistants dealing with Urban Planning and Development in various International and National Organisations.

Dr. Kamlesh Meena Regional Director, Regional Centre Srinagar Kashmir beautifully explained about the benefits of this Master Programme in Urban Studies, with the expression that MAUS will be useful for the people involved in the urban development programmes and also for the graduates, who wish to pursue urban development as a career. The Main Objectives of this programme is to provide opportunity to the learners to deepen their knowledge and understanding of urban planning and development. To impart education on urban ecology, sustainable and smart cities and urban waste management with focus on enhanced knowledge. • To expand capacities of the working urban development professionals and elected representatives of urban local bodies on various theoretical and practical aspects of urban planning and development. • To develop professional knowledge and skills in formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of urban development projects and programmes.

