Above 2800 daily Covid caseload in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 2827 new positive cases of Covid and five deaths on Monday.
An official bulletin said that 1734 cases were reported in Kashmir and
1093 in Jammu division, taking the total number of positive cases in to 362200.
Moreover, 777 more Covid patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 492 from Jammu Division and 285 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 618 cases, Baramulla reported 315 cases, Budgam reported 295 cases, Pulwama reported 56 cases, Kupwara reported 139 cases, Anantnag reported 168 cases, Bandipora reported 52 cases, Ganderbal reported 22 cases, Kulgam reported 57 cases while as Shopian reported 12 fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 711 cases, Reasi reported 35 cases for today, Udhampur reported 122 cases, Rajouri reported 42 cases, Doda reported 20 cases, Kathua reported 30 cases, Samba reported 52 cases, Poonch reported 32 cases, Kishtwar reported 07 cases while as Ramban reported 42 fresh cases for today.
Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4794 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 344 ( 7.17%) are occupied.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982 /2674444 /2674115 /2674908 /2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283 /2430581 /2452052 /2457313 /2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
On Covid vaccination, the bulletin said that 55,629 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,99,13,049, it added.
