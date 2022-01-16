DCCRK imparts training to MOs to prepare, rejuvenate health system at PCCCs

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Covid Control Room Kashmir imparted training to 51 Medical Officers (MOs) of all the districts in the valley to prepare basic health response systems at Panchayat level.

The two days training programme held at Institute of Hotel Management, Rajbagh by DCCRK culminated here successfully. During the programme, participants were sensitized about the medical and non medical procedures to be adopted while dealing with the covid positive patients.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director Health Services Kashmir said that the training programme was organized to provide training to trainers in which 51 Medical officers of all the districts were selected who would impart training to other health care/ Frontline Workers in their districts.

The training programme was held to restart Panchayat Covid Care Centres where those covid patients shall be isolated who do not have adequate facilities available for home isolation.

He said the officers were given training regarding covid testing, installation of oxygen concentrators, using oximeters besides monitoring temperature and other vital signs.

He said ASHA Workers, Anganwadi workers and staff of the Social Welfare department will be training in districts to ensure the functioning of PCCCs smoothly.

Meanwhile, the Director appealed to the general people to follow CAB to help the administration in controlling the spread of virus.

He also said that the administration is taking all the measures and is fully prepared to contain the spread of disease in the valley.

Later, Epidemiologist Kashmir Talat Jabeen shared her experience regarding management of Covid-19 patients at all levels of health care.

Resource persons Dr Umar Nazir and Dr Rouf Hussain Rather shared their expertise and knowledge with the participants through two power point presentations for management of Covid-19 patients.

At the end a question answer session was held where all the queries raised by participants were cleared.



