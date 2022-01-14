Electrocuted PDD employee succumbs at SKIMS Sgr

Kulgam: A Power Development Department daily-wager lineman electrocuted in Bogund area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district last Sunday, succumbed to his injuries this morning at SKIMS Srinagar.

Official sources said that a lineman Shabir Ahmad Dar son of Muhammad Ismail Dar, a resident of Bogund was electrocuted and fell down from pole while repairing a electric line at his native village Bogund on January 9.

The lineman was shifted to district hospital Kulgam from where he was referred to SKIMS Soura for further treatment.

However, six days after admission at the hospital, the lineman succumbed to his injuries this morning, an official said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print