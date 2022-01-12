Gunfight breaks out in Kulgam

Kulgam: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at Pariwan village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday evening, the police said.

A police official said that the gunfight was triggered after a joint team of the police, CRPF and Army’s 34 RR cordoned off the Pariwan area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of militants.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where militants were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire, he said—(KNO)

