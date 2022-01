Kupwara: A jail inmate lodged at district jail Kupwara was on Tuesday morning found dead, officials said.

They siad a 19-year-old inmate identified as Khursheed Ahmad Wani, a resident of Sedipora Sopore was found dead in the jail.

He said the inmate was lodged under a case filed against him under 376 IPC.

The official further said that required medico—legal formalities have been initiated in this regard while the exact cause of the death is being ascertained —(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print