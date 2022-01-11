Govt scared of PDP as it sides with truth: Mehbooba

Says party will continue struggle and fight against all odds

SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that the government is afraid of the struggle carried out by her party for the people of J&K and that is why Covid SOPs are meant for her party only.

Talking to reporters at the party office in Srinagar, the former chief minister said that Covid protocols are only to be followed at the time of PDP rallies and conventions and not at the time of other political parties.

“Covid comes only when PDP leaders and workers visit for Fateh Khwani at their deceased leader’s graveyard. Maybe the administration is scared of our party as PDP always stands with the truth. PDP is struggling for a particular cause and the government is afraid of that struggle,” she said.

According to the former chief minister, the election agenda of the BJP is based on dividing Hindus and Muslims of the country, while the party has nothing to offer on developmental front and other issues.

“They only have one agenda in their hands which is rioting between Hindus and Muslims of the country. They only want to break the harmony between the two communities and they are attacking the age-old communal harmony of the nation only for elections,” she added.

Meanwhile, welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Mehbooba said that she is happy that new entrants have joined the PDP with a passion of doing something good for Jammu and Kashmir. “It is not easy for anyone to join the PDP in these uncertain times for the party. But when youth come forward to join us then it generates a new hope for the party.”

She said that the party will continue this struggle until all motives get fulfilled and they will fight against all odds.

