LG reviews COVID-19 situation

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in J&K at a high-level meeting with members of Covid Task Force, DCs and SSPs. The Lt Governor directed the district administrations to gear up preparedness and provide all assistance to healthcare teams.

The Lt Governor also directed for activating war rooms immediately, besides ensuring effective functionality of Covid helplines and keeping joint enforcement teams on the job.

The Lt Governor instructed the nodal officers to ensure smooth coordination in providing Covid kits and other assistance to people in need.

“We should be fully prepared to tackle the surge in cases. Existing decentralized system at the Panchayat level should be made functional for immediate medical attention,” observed the Lt Governor.

Explicit directions were passed to the Divisional & District Administrations for optimum utilization of testing capacity, besides declaring micro-containment zones & hot spots in areas registering increase in cases, and to avoid crowding at public places. “Any laxity in enforcement of CAB will not be tolerated,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor further called for conducting IEC campaign at divisional and district level to highlight threats from highly transmissible variant and encourage people to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

“From tomorrow, we will start administering the booster dose of the vaccine to the eligible population (healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities). All necessary arrangements should be made for walk-in and registered eligible population”, the Lt Governor told the officials.

The Lt Governor also urged the police personnel, health workers, government employees to take all precautionary measures while serving the people.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print