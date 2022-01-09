Flight Operation Resumes At Srinagar Airport, No Fresh Bookings Till Backlog Cleared: AAI

Srinagar: With the improvement in weather, flight operations resumed at Srinagar international airport on Sunday.

“After a full day of snowfall (on Saturday) and no operations, first flight lands at our airport today,” AAI said in a tweet on Sunday.

Earlier, airport authorities cleared thin layer of ice on runway to prevent aircraft from skidding.

Since January 4th, there were 134 flight cancellations to and fro Airport.

43 flights were cancelled on Saturday, 6 each could not operate on Thursday and Friday. 42 flights were cancelled on Tuesday while many as 37 could not operate on Wednesday.

“The passengers of all those flights are being accommodated now. The new bookings will open after clearing the backlog,” the AAI said.

Meanwhile, Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the world, remained closed for traffic on Sunday as heavy rains and snowfall led to blockades at number of places along the 270-km stretch, officials said.

The authorities have already announced suspension of the vehicular movement on the thoroughfare and said that efforts are underway to clear it.

People have been advised not to undertake any journey on the highway till the restoration work was complete and surface was traffic worthy. The traffic plied on Friday before fresh weather system led to its closure again. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print