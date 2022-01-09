655 more Covid cases, 3 deaths in J&K as surge continues

Srinagar: The Covid surge continues in Jammu and Kashmir with 655 positive cases of Covid reported on Saturday while three deaths due to the infection were recorded as well, an official bulletin said.

This is the highest tally of positive cases in a single-day so far since the second wave last year.

It said that 392 cases of Covid were detected in Jammu division and 263 in Kashmir division while two deaths were reported in Kashmir and one in Jammu Division.

In the face of the jump in the cases, the government has imposed night curfew in Jammu and Kashmir and has been pressing for following Covid protocol to bring the cases.

Moreover, 162 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 59 from Jammu Division and103 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 133 cases, Baramulla reported 41 cases, Budgam reported 46 cases, Pulwama reported 07 cases, Kupwara reported 08 cases, Anantnag reported 09 cases, Bandipora reported 11 cases, Ganderbal reported 04 cases, Kulgam reported 04cases while as Shopian reported no fresh case for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 263 cases, Reasi reported 15 cases for today, Udhampur reported 17cases, Rajouri reported 14 cases, Doda reported 10 cases, Kathua reported 26 cases, Samba reported 12 cases, Poonch reported 31 case, Kishtwar reported 03 cases while as Ramban reported 01 fresh case for today.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 63,311doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,92,70,289, it added.

