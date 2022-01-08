AAI To Take Call On Flight Operation At Srinagar Airport At 4p.m

Srinagar: The Airport Authority of India on Saturday said that a call on operation of flights to and fro Srinagar international airport would be taken at 1600 hours, less than hour after it announced resumption of the operations soon.

“Unfortunately the snowfall has started again and the visibility has also dropped. We will take a call at 4 pm. Kindly bear with us,” AAI said in a tweet.

The tweet followed one tweeted nearly an hour ago when AAI, announcing that the “weather is clear now. we have also cleared the snow from the runway and the apron.We will soon start the operations at the Airport.”

A number of flights to and fro the Srinagar airport were cancelled and others delayed as continued snowfall reduced the visibility at the airport.

On Friday, 31 flights operated to and fro the airport before sudden change in weather led to cancellation of six others.

On Thursday, 35 flights operated while 6 others were cancelled. 42 flights were cancelled on Tuesday while many as 37 could not operate on Wednesday. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print